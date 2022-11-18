A massive winter storm walloped parts of western New York around Buffalo on Friday, dumping nearly 2 feet of snow by midmorning — and with more still to come in what’s forecast to be an “historic” snowfall.
In the north country the National Weather Service has issued a lake effect snow warning through Sunday at 1 p.m. Heavy lake effect snow, which has been falling steadily most of the morning, is expected to accumulate to two to three feet.
Governor Kathleen Hochul has declared a state of emergency and closed the New York State Thruway from Exit 46 to Exit 61. Trucks are restricted to the right late on I-81 from Exit 33 to the Canadian border.
“Lake effect snow continues this morning northeast of Lakes Erie & Ontario. Today, the lake effect band off Erie will shift slightly north and remain over Buffalo/South Towns,” the National Weather Service said.
“Historic snowfall exceeding 4 feet is likely around Buffalo.”
The area surrounding Lake Ontario and Lake Erie has battled the brunt of the storm, with snowfall rates of about 2 inches per hour in cities in and around Buffalo and Watertown. Residents in the region were rattled awake early Friday by massive gusts of wind, whipping around the heavy snowfall, as well as the occasional clap of thunder.
In Hamburg, there has already been more than 34 inches of snowfall.
Schools were closed Thursday in anticipation of the potentially record-breaking storm. Amtrak stations in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Depew also shut down Thursday and will stay closed Friday. Numerous flights in and out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport were also canceled.
The NFL similarly announced it would relocate the Buffalo Bills’ Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit. Orchard Park, where the Bills play, has already been hit with 2 feet of snow.
