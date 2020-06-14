WATERTOWN — The group that owns Salmon Run Mall is saying the food and beverage businesses within it are being treated unfairly under Phase III of reopening.
In a press release sent Friday, the mall’s owner, Pyramid Management Group, said the nine food and beverage businesses at Salmon Run Mall — representing more than 70 employees — are demanding fairness and quick action from the state by allowing them to reopen immediately alongside all restaurants as part of the Phase III reopening.
“Despite carefully following the phased approach outlined by the State on May 4th and investing significantly in new safety and social distancing protocols, in addition to meeting all local and national health and safety metrics, these businesses and their employees are in serious jeopardy at a critical juncture in our State’s recovery,” the release stated.
Rob Reczko, owner of Reczko’s Dough and Reczko’s Crafts in the mall, said in the release that many of the employees there have livelihoods at stake.
“We’re simply asking not to be treated any differently than those restaurants that are being allowed to open under similar circumstances,” Mr. Reczko said.
