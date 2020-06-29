ALEXANDRIA BAY — Two popular summer events in the village, Buskers in the Bay and Bill Johnston’s Pirate Days, have been canceled due to state guidelines put in place to ensure the safety of communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce announced the event cancellations in a Facebook post at about 10:00 a.m. Monday.
“Both of these events rely on the international travel of its performers and other participants,” the post stated. “The ever-changing travel restrictions, lack of talent and the inability to ensure the safety of all involved has rendered it impossible to host these events with the integrity they deserve.”
Buskers in the Bay was scheduled to take place July 16-19 and Pirate Days was scheduled for August 7-16.
“For all of our 38 years, public safety has always been job one, resulting in a flawless record,” said Alex Mosher, chairperson for Pirate Days. “In reference to this virus, protecting our Village and our visitors is of the utmost importance. The Governor’s data is of interest in our decision making, but the Pirate committee is of one mind making a ‘no tolerance’ decision to not contribute to this public health pandemic.
“The Pirate committee shares the region’s disappointment, and is already looking forward to a stellar swashbuckling event in August of 2021!”
The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce will continue its plans for other summer events as scheduled, and will reevaluate as circumstances change, the post stated.
