PHILADELPHIA — A student from Calcium Primary School has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced Wednesday.
The Indian River Central School District made the announcement in a letter Wednesday afternoon stating they had been informed by the Jefferson County Public Health Service of the positive COVID-19 case.
In the announcement, it’s said the student has not been present in school since last week. Since the timeframe of last attendance is greater than 48 hours, there is no risk of exposure to students or staff of the school, according to the letter.
The district is working corroboratively with Public Health as part of the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols.
At this time, the district is unable to release further information regarding the student.
The state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker as of Wednesday afternoon does not reflect this new COVID case. The tracker reflects one case confirmed in a student at Evans Mills Primary School, and another in a staff member at Indian River Intermediate School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.