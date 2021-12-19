Canada announced it is reinstating its COVID-19 testing requirement for trips less than 72 hours starting Tuesday, just days before Christmas holiday travel.
Previously, fully vaccinated Canadians were allowed to depart and re-enter the country within 72 hours without a pre-entry test.
However, as the omicron variant spreads, officials announced Friday that all travelers would need a negative PCR test to re-enter. The test must be taken in a country other than Canada, according to the government website.
Travelers are still required to fill out the ArriveCAN form, which requires users to confirm which port of entry they’re using, upload vaccination status and submit their COVID-19 test result. The form is available through a mobile app and online.
Unvaccinated travelers returning to Canada are also still required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
