OTTAWA — Speaking to members of the media outside of his home in Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the country’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the decision to close the borders to non-Canadians or non-permanent residents of Canada, with limited exceptions.
What do you think of Gov. Cuomo's decision to close restaurants all across New York?
At this point in time, that measure does not yet apply to U.S. citizens, though that may change in the future due to the fact that a national state of emergency has been declared in the country.
Starting Wednesday, only four Canadian airports will be accepting international flights. The prime minister urged Canadians abroad to go home while they still can.
“It is a significant step, it is a step that we take in exceptional circumstances, but it is the right step to be taking today,” he said to the crowd.
The Prime Minister said these border restrictions will not apply to commerce or trade, and that products will continue to flow in and out of the country.
For those just arriving in the country, Mr. Trudeau stated that they must self-isolate for 14 days. Currently, the Prime Minister himself is in a self-quarantine after his wife tested positive for the virus.
“We’ve based our response on science and evidence, on input from our world class health professionals and authorities,” he said. “Over the past few days, we’ve seen COVID-19 spread around the world at an even faster pace; Canada is no exception.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.