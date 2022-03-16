WATERTOWN — CTV News in Canada is reporting that as of April 1, the country will be lifting the COVID-19 test requirement for fully vaccinated travelers crossing the border.
CTV News is also reporting that travelers can still be randomly selected to receive a PCR COVID-19 test at airports. Travelers will also still need to upload their proof of vaccination and other required information to the ArriveCAN application.
On Feb. 28, a Canadian regulation took effect to allow for entry across the border with a negative rapid antigen test. Rapid antigen tests must be administered within 24 hours of crossing the border, and at-home tests are not accepted.
CTV News reported that the easing of restriction is because of the improving COVID-19 case numbers. The requirements could change if the situation worsens.
Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has been calling on the Canadian and U.S. governments to drop all requirements, and in a press release Wednesday evening called the latest development a “positive step forward.”
“However, there is still more work left to do to fully restore our communities,” she added. “I’m calling on the United States to lead the path forward by dropping all COVID-19 requirements and fully restore Northern Border travel, and Canada should follow. It’s time to return to normalcy.”
CTV News says that an official announcement will be made by Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, and Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.