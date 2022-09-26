The Canadian government has announced it will soon drop the last of the COVID-19 border restrictions that have been in place to cross into the country for nearly three years.
On Monday, the Canadian Border Services Agency announced that mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, the ArriveCAN application, and all testing and quarantine measures will be lifted on foreign travelers entering Canada effective Oct. 1.
Since the Canadian government began allowing travelers into the country again last year, only adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could enter the country, and were required to use the ArriveCAN mobile application to attest to their vaccination status, testing results, and to provide quarantine plans should they test positive for COVID-19 while in Canada.
But now, those restrictions are falling away, and the northern border between the U.S. and Canada has reopened another stage. The vaccine requirement for foreign travelers to cross into the U.S. remains in place. Canada has also recently banned all raw poultry and egg products from New York and 20 other states from crossing the border due to a risk of avian flu.
Additionally, travelers using mass transit in Canada, including ferries like the one connecting Wolfe Island to Kingston, Ontario, and the national rail system will no longer be required to provide health and temperature checks when onboard, and masks are no longer required on Canadian airplanes or trains.
“The removal of the border measures has been facilitated by a number of factors, including modeling that indicates that Canada has largely passed the peak of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 fueled wave, Canada’s high vaccination rates, lower hospitalization and death rates, as well as the availability and use of vaccine boosters, rapid tests and treatments for COVID-19” the Canadian BSA said.
Upstate New York’s House representatives who represent the border regions expressed joy that the last of the Canadian restrictions are being lifted, while calling on the U.S. to follow suit.
“This is a critical step forward to fully restoring northern border travel for our communities and small businesses that rely on this important partnership,” Rep. Elise M. Stefanik said in a statement Monday. “Our northern border communities have suffered enough from the prolonged closure and restriction to travel, and there is no more reason to delay a full restoration of travel.”
Rep. Brian M. Higgins, D-Buffalo, who represents Western New York and is the chair of the U.S. Northern Border Caucus in the House, said the move by Canada is long overdue.
“It has been 2½ long years of border restrictions between the United States and Canada,” he said. “The extended measures have kept loved ones apart and kept border communities from reaching full economic recovery. The end of restrictions is overdue. Canada’s decision is the right one. The U.S. should follow immediately.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.