DETROIT — Starting Aug. 9, fully vaccinated United States citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for nonessential travel, according to Canadian officials.
Nonessential travel had been banned since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first took hold and forced stay-home orders across the United States and Canada. The ban had been extended every month since, including most recently in June.
Americans crossing the border must be fully vaccinated 14 days prior to entering Canada. The vaccines accepted by the Canadian Government include Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Americans must show proof of vaccination before crossing the border.
Unvaccinated children 12 and under can still travel to Canada if they are with a vaccinated parent or guardian.
Fully vaccinated travelers must submit additional information about COVID-19 electronically through ArirveCAN. They must also be asymptomatic by the time they get to the border.
If travelers don’t meet all COVID-19 requirements, they should be prepared to present a quarantine plan and be able to quarantine in Canada.
Canada will still implement health measures including public mask mandates, monitoring symptoms and providing a list of close contacts and places visited 14 days after leaving Canada.
Canada plans to open it border to fully vaccinated citizens from any country starting Sept. 21.
Commercial traffic has gone back and forth normally between the two countries since the start of the pandemic. Canadians are able to fly into the United States with a negative COVID-19 test.
The U.S. Travel Association estimates that each month the border is closed costs $1.5 billion. Canadian officials say Canada had about 22 million foreign visitors in 2019 — about 15 million of them from the United States.
(1) comment
They didn’t listen to Elise, but once we got Chuck calling on them, watch out!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.