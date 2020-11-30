CANTON — Five members of the Canton Central School District transportation department are in quarantine, and all students will learn remotely until at least Thursday, the district announced in a Facebook post Sunday night.
Contact tracing has begun with the St. Lawrence County Pubic Health Department, the post reads.
Students attending out-of-district BOCES programs, including special education, English language and technical programs, will not attend in person at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.