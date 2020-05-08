CANTON — With Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo extending school closures through the end of the academic year, Canton Central School District has established a schedule for returning library books and retrieving belongings and medications beginning next week.
In a letter to students and families issued this week, CCSD Superintendent Ronald P. Burke detailed the schedule and health protocols: 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, for families whose oldest student’s last name begins with A-M, and 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 14, for families whose oldest student’s last name begins with N-Z.
For families with students in grades 5 through 12, only the student will be allowed to enter the building and must follow instructions upon arrival. For families with students in grades pre-K through 4, teachers will be bringing belongings to vehicles in the cafeteria parking lot.
Anyone entering the building will be required to wear a face mask.
Library material returns and medication pickups will also be facilitated on the same days designated for students by grade.
Mr. Burke said the district does “not yet know when this school year will end,” and will provide more information as guidance is issued from the governor’s office and the State Education Department. In the meantime, remote instruction will continue and free meals will still be provided for anyone under 18.
