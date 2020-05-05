The St. Lawrence County Dairy Princess Parade makes its way down Main Street, Canton, in 2018. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The annual St. Lawrence County Dairy Princess Parade and Festival, scheduled for June, has been postponed as a COVID-19 precautionary measure.

The Canton Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event, hopes to reschedule the parade and festival for later this summer.

Those interested in participating in the parade or being a vendor are asked to contact the chamber at cantonchamberny@gmail.com.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.