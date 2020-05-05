CANTON — The annual St. Lawrence County Dairy Princess Parade and Festival, scheduled for June, has been postponed as a COVID-19 precautionary measure.
The Canton Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event, hopes to reschedule the parade and festival for later this summer.
Those interested in participating in the parade or being a vendor are asked to contact the chamber at cantonchamberny@gmail.com.
