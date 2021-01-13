CANTON — The St. Lawrence County DMV in Canton will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a positive case of COVID-19 at the location.
Anybody who had an appointment scheduled at the location on either day will be contacted by DMV staff to reschedule, County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said.
The DMV office will be reopened and resume operations on Tuesday. County facilities are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
