CANTON — In light of the closing of St. Lawrence County schools, Canton Free Library and its branch libraries in Rensselaer Falls and Morley will close to the public March 16 through April 20. The book drop in Canton will be open so that books can be returned, but borrowers will not be charged late fees if they choose to keep items until the libraries reopen.
Canton Free Library and branch cardholders are encouraged to explore the library’s online resources, including downloadable e-books, audiobooks and magazines from Overdrive, craft tutorials from Creativebug, language-learning from Mango Languages and local history resources from NYS Historic Newspapers.
Those who don’t have a library yet can sign up for one online by choosing “My Account” at www.ncls.org. Links to all of these resources are available on the library’s website at www.cantonfreelibrary.org.
