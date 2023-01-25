CANTON — Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley and Mayor Michael E. Dalton have postponed tonight’s joint meeting of the village and town boards.
The postponment is due to the forecasted winter storm and illness.
The Village of Canton will still hold a public hearing scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 60 Main St., on a Restore NY Grant.
The hearing can be accessed on ZOOM at http://wdt.me/kUfVFc.
