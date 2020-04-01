CANTON — The joint town and village communications and technology committee has begun to iron out logistic details for monthly town council and village board virtual meetings.
Town and village meetings will be conducted online through Zoom Technologies until further notice, with village trustees Carol Pynchon and Anna Sorensen moderating town meetings as communications and technology representatives.
Town council members Bob Washo and Karin Blackburn will in turn moderate for village meetings as representative of the joint committee.
Moderators will set up meetings and ensure participants are correctly identified by name.
When executive sessions take place — during village board meetings, for instance — moderators will transfer ownership of the digital meeting to a user from the village board, and all non-village board members will be removed from the meeting until the executive session concludes. The same concept applies to town council meetings.
Plans to also conduct public committee meetings through Zoom are also in the works. Committee meeting details are forthcoming.
The next town meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. More information about accessing the meeting will be posted to Canton’s website.
