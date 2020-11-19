CANTON — Middle and high school students at Canton Central School District have been directed to learn remotely Friday due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.
The district announced the temporary closure in a message posted to its Facebook page Thursday night, as the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department continues contact tracing efforts.
No on-site cases have been reported, according to the state’s online COVID-19 tracker, which was last updated Wednesday. Five off-site Canton Central individuals have tested positive in the last seven days.
Canton students attending out-of-district special education programs and English language programs will continue with in-person classes.
