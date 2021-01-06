CANTON — Ten additional people since Tuesday have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, according to a Wednesday update from United Helpers.
With the new cases — four staff and six residents — the Canton nursing home, 205 Canton-Madrid Road, has recorded a total of 131 cases since Nov. 29. One person remains hospitalized and seven people have died of COVID-19 complications.
One additional staff case from the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility was recorded Wednesday. The 8101 Route 68 site, less than a mile southwest of the Ogdensburg city limits, has logged 210 cases — 82 staff and 128 residents — since the outbreak began in November. Three people remain hospitalized and 23 people have died of COVID-19 complications, no change since last week.
Thirty-four people at the Canton site and 88 at the Ogdensburg site have recovered.
Visitation at the Canton and Ogdensburg locations continues to be suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.