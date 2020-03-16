CANTON — Village Mayor Michael Dalton and Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley announced that starting Tuesday the Canton Municipal Building at 60 Main St. will be closed through March 31, if not longer.
Municipal business may be transacted via phone and email. A dropbox for utility payments is available inside the main front door of the municipal building, which remains open at all times. Provisions will be made for making payments online; allowances are being explored for waiving related fees.
The Town Clerk can be reached at 315-386-3735, townclerk@cantonny.gov and the Village Clerk can be reached at 315-386-2871 snoble@cantonny.gov.
