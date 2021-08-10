CANTON — Town and village officials on Tuesday announced the reinstatement of a mask requirement at the Canton municipal building, 60 Main St.
Effective immediately, all visitors to the building will be required to wear masks, even if vaccinated. Physical distancing is also expected.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley and village Mayor Michael E. Dalton made the decision jointly based on the uptick in COVID-19 cases and updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC is ascribing one of four transmission levels to counties: low, moderate, substantial or high. In counties where transmission is substantial or high, the CDC recommends wearing masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties are listed as having substantial transmission this week.
Franklin, Clinton and Essex counties maintain moderate transmission.
Canton residents are encouraged to mail in payments or place them in the drop box at the entrance to the municipal building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.