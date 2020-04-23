CANTON — Nearly two weeks after the village-operated Partridge Run Golf Course, 70 Sullivan Drive, closed to the public, the course will reopen this weekend.
With the state updating its April 9 decision to close golf courses while the New York on PAUSE order is in effect, golf courses now have the option of allowing golfers to use courses.
“During these difficult times, it has been good for people to be able to safely spend time outdoors,” Village Mayor Michael E. Dalton said. “We’ve seen a lot of folks walking and biking on the Remington Trail at safe social distances. We are counting on golfers to use the same good judgment.”
The PAUSE order, extended through May 15, now permits golf courses statewide to allow golfers on courses “so long as there are no gatherings of any kind and appropriate social distancing of 6 feet between individuals is strictly abided,” according to Empire State Development guidelines updated on April 19.
As golf courses remain nonessential businesses, course operators must keep pro shops and clubhouses closed.
The Partridge Run reopening decision comes after the village’s regular meeting Monday, during which Partridge’s golf professional Kevin Maginn said he was ready to resume limited operations if the village was on board.
“I have spent the past month preparing for this,” Mr. Maginn said.
Mr. Maginn has developed a Coronavirus Golf Operation Plan using information from other golf courses and golf associations across the state.
The plan permits golfers to use the course, though people are not allowed to touch flags on the greens, not allowed to use electric carts, and are asked to remove their own trash, as trash bins will not be set out along the course.
No one will be allowed in the clubhouse and restrooms will not be accessible.
“Golfers will be reminded of the safety requirements on signs and a public address system, and anyone not following the rules will be removed from the course,” Mr. Maginn said.
Membership payments are being accepted online and by phone, at 315-386-4444. Non-members are asked to call ahead to reserve tee times and to arrange payments. Mr. Maginn said he will staff the pro shop exterior window, where he will take payments if necessary.
“We hope spending some time outside will be helpful, but we are very serious about the safety rules and regulations,” Mr. Dalton said. “If we find that golfers are not following the rules and safety guidelines our pro has spelled out, we will be forced to close the course. We are counting on everyone’s cooperation.”
