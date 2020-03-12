CANTON — Due to concerns of the coronavirus, the Canton Chamber of Commerce is cancelling its annual Peter Rabbit in the Park scheduled for April 4.
Latest News
- DA’s office secures over two dozen pleas, sentences in last month
- MLB expected to suspend operations, NHL suspends season, ACC tourney canceled due to COVID-19
- ECAC Hockey calls off postseason tournament; Hudson Valley state games bar fans due to coronavirus concerns
- Onondaga Community College to begin distance learning instruction March 23
- Pamelia approves Wayside Drive solar project
- St. Patrick’s Day dinner
- DEC online meeting to present 2020 Lake Ontario Chinook salmon stocking strategy
- Oswego County Celebrates AmeriCorps Week
Most Popular
-
FoodFetched to deliver restaurant food in Ogdensburg
-
Two Watertown men accused of killing cats
-
Former corrections officer allegedly brought K2 into Malone prison
-
High school boys basketball: Lowville delivers Section 3 championship repeat, Lyme unable to do same
-
High school sports: Pulaski, Sandy Creek communities continue to honor Shirley’s memory
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.