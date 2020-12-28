CANTON — United Helpers’ Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility reports three deaths Monday, the first fatalities at the site since a COVID-19 outbreak began last month.
Since Nov. 29, a total of 73 people from the Canton nursing home — 37 staff and 36 residents — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The case count increased over the weekend by 17 staff and four resident positives from the organization’s last update on Thursday.
Two people are currently hospitalized, and 28 of the 73 cases have recovered, leaving 42 cases active as of Monday afternoon.
To the north, less than a mile outside the Ogdensburg city limits in Oswegatchie, United Helpers’ Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility has recorded an additional two positives since Thursday, bringing the site’s total to 207 — 128 residents and 79 staff.
The 8101 Route 68 site is now home to 110 residents, a figure that has dropped steadily following the first fatality, reported on Thanksgiving. To date, 22 people from the Ogdensburg nursing home have died of COVID-19 complications, and five people remain hospitalized.
Visitation at the Canton and Ogdensburg locations continues to be suspended.
