CANTON — The Canton village Board of Trustees discussed the status of vaccines among village workers at its meeting Wednesday night.
Vaccine status came up under the topic of pandemic safety, emphasized by the fact that the monthly village meeting was being held entirely remotely after several months of hybrid meetings that gave people a choice to attend in person or virtually.
The style of future meetings will be decided on a month-by-month basis, Mayor Michael E. Dalton said.
“I know there has been some discussion also about vaccination versus testing of our employees,” Mr. Dalton said.
Mr. Dalton said there had been discussion with the village’s labor attorney about options of mandating vaccinations for employees or a choice of vaccination or weekly testing.
The labor attorney said that he did not see an issue with the set up as far as the village unions are concerned, Mr. Dalton said.
Including whether an employee is on the clock when going for testing, Mr. Dalton said “there are still some questions about who pays for what.”
Almost 100% of management and the board have been vaccinated, he said.
“The police department has gotten better because now there are only two officers that are not vaccinated, a couple of dispatchers are not,” he said. “In the water and sewer department it is about 50%,”
It is about 40% unvaccinated at the Department of Public Works, he said.
“This is a dangerous can to keep kicking,” Trustee Carol S. Pynchon said. “I think we need to get some answers and make some decisions. I would be very supportive of requiring, requesting vaccinations and in the absence of them, weekly testing. Times-a-wasting. We need to make some decisions about that and get the information we need. I don’t want to wait until October.”
Mr. Dalton said he did not think they would need to have much discussion if they went with a testing scenario for the unvaccinated.
“We have to let the unions know what we are up to, and we move forward,” he said.
