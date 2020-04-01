CAPE VINCENT — A town councilman acting on behalf of its board and the village board, issued a request to the many who are returning from vacation or arriving early to their summer homes, requesting they practice a 14-day quarantine.
On his morning walk on Wednesday, Cape Vincent Town Councilman Dan Wiley said he went between three and four miles. In that distance, Mr. Wiley said he saw several out-of-state license plates parked at seasonal homes, camps or cottages that often years don’t open until June.
“We want the people here,” he said. “They’re our summer survival.”
But some are concerned with folks traveling from metro areas or other states to their summer homes as they could potentially facilitate the spread of COVID-19.
As a result, the Cape Vincent town and village board, as well as their respective supervisor and mayor, communicated through email and came up with what Mr. Wiley is calling a respectful reminder.
“On behalf of the Town and Village of Cape Vincent, and all of our residents, if you are returning to our Cape Vincent Community from a vacation, to open up your Summer home, camp or trailer, we ask that you and anyone with you, please practice a 14 day self-quarantine,” the request said in an email, “to help everyone, protect the health and well being of you, our year round residents, and all of our returning Seasonal residents. Please adhere strictly to this very important request, as this is a personal responsibility of each and every one of us. Welcome home, and thank you for your understanding, and consideration.”
Positioned along the river, Cape Vincent sees summer residents come from all over the state, as well as from Florida, North Carolina and the Virginia states, to name a few.
“It’s a nightmare for sure,” Mr. Wiley said of COVID-19. “Stay home and be safe.”
As far as what a quarantine would look like, Mr. Wiley said the town would appreciate if incoming summer residents would bring enough food with them for at least the first week and then go from there.
“There’s no way to police and we have no intention of trying to enforce anything,” he said. “It’s more of a ‘hey let’s all use our heads and get through this.’ It’s just everybody needs to do what they can to keep this thing on the down-low and hopefully have it terminated before the summer season starts because that’s a critical time for us for sure.”
