WATERTOWN — The annual French Festival in Cape Vincent and the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel at St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal St., have fallen victim to the coronavirus crisis.
The Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce announced on Facebook Wednesday that the festival, which has honored the village’s French heritage for more than 50 years, was canceled due to the “safety of our community and the uncertainty for mass gathers.”
The chamber said that it has also decided to postpone or cancel all of its events scheduled for June and July, leaving open the possibility that some of the events may take place later in the season.
A St. Anthony’s Church spokeswoman said Wednesday that the annual Mount Carmel Feast held in late June has similarly been canceled for this year. The 2020 version would have been the 104th annual edition of the festival, first held in 1916 to celebrate and promote family activities, food, entertainment and spirituality.
A church official said some sort of celebration is still possible, such as a procession around the neighborhood honoring Our Lady of Mount Carmel — the title given to the Blessed Virgin Mary in her role as patroness of the Carmelite Order. Such celebrations and gatherings will depend on state guidelines, the official said.
In St. Lawrence County, Major League Fishing has announced a return of the 2020 Bass Pro Tour that does not include Ogdensburg.
The pro fishing tour had planned to be in Ogdensburg June 26 through July 1, but has shortened its season to two final events.
A June tournament will take place in Kissimmee, Fla., followed by a final event in Plattsburgh, July 10-15.
All fan events and gatherings associated with the fishing league have been canceled.
Ogdensburg City Council had already voted to remove the $50,000 fee to host the tournament from its budget.
MLF said it would continue to work with 2020 host sites, including Ogdensburg, for future events.
