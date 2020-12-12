WATERTOWN — In his 17 years in the medical field, through H1N1, Ebola and more, Dr. Asim A. Kichloo, Samaritan Medical Center’s chief of hospitalist services, said the current COVID-19 pandemic is the most communicable disease he’s seen so far.
Though the mortality rates of Ebola were much higher, it wasn’t as communicable. With the aerosolization of COVID, it’s so communicable that it’s just not possible to not take all the precautions if one wants to be safe, according to Dr. Kichloo, so this is something he would say has been the biggest challenge in his career to date.
At the onset of the pandemic in the United States, Dr. Kichloo said treating COVID patients was both physically and emotionally draining because no one quite knew what they were dealing with. In Michigan at the time as a traveling doctor, he volunteered to head a COVID unit there, noting someone had to do it.
“Then you start finding a purpose, you start understanding how important it is on the front lines, to have all the courage and to be brave, which I’m so proud that the whole medical community has been, and just deal with it,” Dr. Kichloo said. “We did whatever we could, are doing whatever we can, and you can see the results — we have been able to save lives, educate communities.”
Only seeing COVID patients for months gave him the opportunity to understand the disease better, as well as work on COVID research. He and his team have authored about 15 papers in renowned medical journals. So, in Dr. Kichloo’s opinion, this disease not only has made him a better human being and better physician, but a better researcher as well.
Initially, when no one knew what to expect with the novel coronavirus, Dr. Kichloo recalls it was an anxious time for every patient who had the disease, not knowing what kind of recovery, if any, they would make.
The biggest challenge, which continues to present a challenge at this stage in the pandemic, is not being able to get family members in to see the COVID patients. Adding insult to injury, these patients were already sick and also alone, unable to see their family members in person for the last time.
“We could use every technology we have, FaceTime, you can use video chatting, but you can’t replace a human touch,” Dr. Kichloo said. “You can’t replace your loved one coming in, hugging you. I had multiple times when I held my cell phone with my own FaceTime ID or my own number, without caring about my personal number. Just seeing the family member crying, and if the patient understood what was going on, knowing that the end result is not going to be OK, it was just a horrible experience.”
Treating this disease has taught Dr. Kichloo a next level of compassion, he said, whether it was having a quick chat with a patient, holding their hand or feeding them a spoon of pudding because nobody from their family could be there to do so. While remaining doctors, physicians also became proxy family members to their patients who were otherwise alone in hospitals for their treatments.
“I think healing can happen with medicine, but healing from human touch has its own way of doing things,” he said. “So, that is what I’m going to carry forward in my clinical practice.”
Initially, treatment was all in the experimental phase, with doctors starting out treating with drugs which are now known to not change the outcome. Now, with more knowledge and experience, vaccine deliveries are on the horizon thanks to the medical community rolling up its sleeves and getting things done, Dr. Kichloo said.
The mortality rates of COVID-19 are higher than that of the normal flu, according to Dr. Kichloo. He said it would be unfair to compare the two, like apples and oranges.
An important part of the disease, he said, is to not believe myths, to use an analytical mind and make decisions. The biggest thing, according to Dr. Kichloo, is prevention.
“If we are not preventing, we are already letting ourselves in this black hole,” he said. “I understand we might not get a severe disease, but we can transmit this disease to somebody who will get this severe disease, so we as individuals, physicians, as members of society, have to make sure that we focus on prevention.”
