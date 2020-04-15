CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital began placing staff members on unpaid leave Wednesday.
Additional employees will be notified Thursday, according to hospital Marketing Director and spokesperson Taylor Scanlin, and the positions left vacant by the employees will not be eliminated.
The hospital will release details Friday about their decision including the total number of people placed on leave, Ms. Scanlin said.
Information will also be provided at that time about the financial situation that lead to the decision, although she said the hold on all elective surgeries played an important role.
“It’s a devastating thing no one wants to do,” Ms. Scanlin said.
(1) comment
I have never imagined an emergency so improperly managed as this covid alert on NYS. Idiots are in charge, and this hospital is one of the casualties.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.