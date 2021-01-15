CARTHAGE — A spokesperson for the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, 1045 West St., has confirmed 17 confirmed in-house cases of COVID-19.
At this time there have been no fatalities. The nursing home has a dedicated wing for COVID only residents and dedicated clinical and non-clinical staff.
The facility received their first dosage of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Jan 8.
