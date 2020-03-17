CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital and Carthage Savings and Loan are hoping to help Carthage area restaurants and diners during the partial shut down of their businesses.
A press release from the hospital states the hospital and bank leaders are aware of the hardship faced by restaurants due to effects of the state decision to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring the temporary stoppage of on-premise dining.
“This will ultimately be a big hit on our local economy,” states the press release.
The two employers are planning to offer “employee subsidized lunch program to help offset costs to our dedicated workforce and help keep our local restaurants open for business.”
The bank and hospital officials urge local eateries willing to participate by offering delivery or curb side delivery to contact Taylour L. Scanlin, foundation and marketing executive director by calling 315-519-5211 or by email at tscanlin@cahny.org.
