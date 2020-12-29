CARTHAGE — Employees at Carthage Area Hospital began receiving doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
Mirza Ashra, a cardiology doctor, was the first employee to receive the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday morning, followed shortly after by Kyle Dusharm, a dietary services worker.
Carthage Area Hospital received its first doses of the Moderna vaccine Monday. Executive Director of Marketing Taylour L. Scanlin previously said the hospital expected to receive 500 Moderna doses. It’s unclear how many of those are allotted specifically for hospital staff.
Earlier this month, specific Carthage Area Hospital employees designated as high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 were able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, but had to drive to Canton-Potsdam Hospital in St. Lawrence County to receive the shot.
