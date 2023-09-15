CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, and North Country Orthopaedic Group issued an update on a recent cybersecurity incident on Aug. 31 that states there are signs that some patient and employee records may have been accessed.
They say any patient or employee who had information that may have been compromised will be contacted to the best of their ability and steps will be taken to provide more protection.
“Your privacy is our priority,” said Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn CEO Rich Duvall in a news release. “An attack on our healthcare system is an attack on our community. We continue to take every step possible to protect the privacy and security of our employees, patients, and partners and we apologize for any inconvenience.”
They say that they found that some employees received unwanted messages that they believe to be from the cyber attack.
Those employees did report the incident to their IT department, which allowed the hospital system to investigate the email, which is still ongoing. They say there was also a similar message posted on social media on Thursday, which has been referred to law enforcement.
As of Friday, emergency departments at both hospital are continuing to operate and all dialysis, cancer treatment, and wound care services are operational.
Radiology and lab services have been restored while some scheduled appointments with outpatient services are being rescheduled. The hospital says they are contacting patients that are impacted but they do recommend calling ahead of any appointment to confirm.
They continue to work the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the state Department of Health, and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.
