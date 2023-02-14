Carthage hospital continues to require masks

CARTHAGE — New York state is allowing medical centers to decide whether people should mask in their facilities. Carthage Area Hospital is continuing with the mask mandate at all of its facilities.
“We are currently evaluating the information received from Department of Health to determine whether or not Claxton and Carthage will continue to enforce the mask requirement,” said Taylour Leone, the hospital’s marketing executive director. “The safety of our employees and patients remains our top priority.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.