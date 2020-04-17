CARTHAGE — As have other healthcare facilities, Carthage Area Hospital has taken measures to reduce its staff due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has put a hold on all elective surgeries which factored into the situation leading to the staff reduction.
According to a prepared statement released Friday evening, hospital officials made the decision to reduce its staff by 20 percent — to temporarily reduce some salaries, place some employees on unpaid leave and reduce work hours, “after carefully exploring all options.”
A total of 83 employees will be affected. In addition, the hospital’s senior team, managers and medical staff have agreed to salary reductions.
“This was a difficult decision that was not made lightly,” said Richard A. Duvall, Carthage Area Hospital CEO. “It will ensure the long-term viability of the hospital during this turbulent time we’re all experiencing. We need to remain financially stable. This is designed to be a temporary solution while continuing to meet the health care needs of the community,”
The length of unpaid leave has not yet been determined and in the interim, the hospital plans to utilize some employees in other areas of need to best serve patients. Health insurance benefits for employees on unpaid leave will not be disrupted.
The hospital has submitted applications for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program loan program.
