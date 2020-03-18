CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital has announced that in keeping with the state Department of Health directive, all hospital visitation is suspended.
The exception is when the visitor is essential to the care of the patient. All medically necessary visitors will be screened for symptoms or potential exposure to someone with COVID-19.
Patients seeking emergency medical care should call 315-519-5478 prior to entering the hospital.
Patient with an appointment at the hospital are instructed to call 315-519-5564 or 315-519-5565 prior to entering the building. Valet parking is also suspended.
Those seeking medical care at an outpatient clinic should call or ring the doorbell prior to entering the building to alert the staff of their arrival.
Those seeking medical treatment at the Carthage Walk-In Clinic should first call 315-519-5830.
Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility is also restricting visitors. Family members and loved ones should contact the administrator, Lyn Smith, at 315-519-1246 with any questions.
The School-Based Health Centers at Carthage High School, Carthage Middle School, Beaver River Central School and LaFargeville Central School are continuing to provide medical and mental health services to students enrolled in the program. If your child is not enrolled in the school based health program, call one of the following phone numbers associated with yourstudent’s school:
Beaver River Central School Based Health Center — 315-346-3306
Carthage High School Based Health Center — 315-493-5070
Carthage Middle School Based Health Center — 315-493-5075
LaFargeville Central School Based Health Center — 315-519-5415
Parents and age-appropriate enrolled students must call ahead to schedule an appointment. Upon arrival at the scheduled appointment, the clinic will required a call to have a staff member to be let into the building and be escorted to the clinic.
The clinic will see one patient at a time. Only one parent or guardian will be permitted per visit. No siblings are permitted.
Classes for Car Seat Education have temporarily been canceled as well.
To ensure insurance coverage, the hospital has joined forces with MVP, Fidelis and the North Country Prenatal-Perinatal Council to connect with a facilitated enroll-er. At this time, there will be no on-site visits, but contact information is available at http://www.carthagehospital.com/patients-visitors/billing-insurance/.
