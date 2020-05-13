CARTHAGE — Timothy M. Mulvaney, commander of Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post 789, has announced the Twin Village annual Memorial Day Parade has been canceled.
The American Legion and Dionne-Rumble VFW Post 7227 will hold a brief ceremony at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 25, at Monument Park on State Street.
The ceremony will be held in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.
