CARTHAGE — Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Carthage Central School District officials have decided to transition to its remote learning plan, effective Thursday through Jan. 8, for all students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12.
As of Wednesday, the district as logged 20 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker — 12 students and eight staff members.
“The health and safety of our students and staff continues to be the number one priority. The decision to close school was not made lightly,” Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo said in a letter to families. “Carthage has decided that closing school for all students was a necessary precaution to prevent further spread of COVID-19 throughout the District.”
According to the letter, students will follow remote learning schedules.
The superintendent said they plan to return to in-person learning, using the hybrid model of instruction, starting Jan. 11.
“However, over the next few weeks, in collaboration with our community partners at Lewis and Jefferson County Public Health, we will continue to monitor the situation closely.” Mrs. Premo said. “The health, safety, and well-being of our faculty, staff, students, and community will continue to be at the forefront of every decision we make.”
She noted teachers will be providing instruction virtually.
“Students will be expected to follow their respective building’s remote instructional calendar and schedule; attend virtual classes; and complete assignments,” the superintendent said. “Attendance will be recorded and assignments will be graded accordingly.”
Mrs. Premo noted the support given by family members in the students’ education “during this remote period is greatly appreciated.”
According to the superintendent, Student Age Child Care will continue to provide day care services at Carthage Elementary School for those in need. For more information about the program, contact the SACC office at 315-75S-2005.
All special education services will be provided using the remote model and BOCES students will attend all classes virtually.
Technology assistance is available through the school website and the school counselors are available with social and emotional resources.
“Please be assured that we are doing everything in our power to continue to provide academic opportunities and minimize disruption to our students, families and staff during this unprecedented time,” Mrs. Premo said. “As always, thank you for your patience, understanding and flexibility. On behalf of our entire school community, please continue to be safe, smart and supportive of each other. We are hopeful that you are able to make the best of these challenging times and have an enjoyable holiday season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.