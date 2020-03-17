AUBURN — To ensure the health and safety of students and staff, Cayuga Community College is accelerating its transition to a distance learning model as the region responds to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
While most Cayuga faculty have already done so, courses will be transitioned to a distance learning format as of Wednesday, March 18. The distance learning format, which will continue until further notice, allows students to continue their academic mission in safety while still having access to key in-person support services.
“The health and welfare of our students and staff are always our primary responsibility. This transition to a distance learning model allows students to continue their courses remotely while at the same time accessing services such as tutoring, advisement and more that help them succeed,” said Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant. “Our faculty and staff have done remarkable work to make this transition as smooth as possible for students, and we will continue to rely on their talent and dedication to our students.”
Cayuga campuses in Auburn and Fulton will remain open, and students are allowed to access both campuses. The Cayuga Community College Childcare Center will remain open. College leaders and staff are also expanding systems that provide students remote access to support services. College resources are currently only being offered to current and prospective students.
All on-campus special events are canceled. The March 19 performance by Harlequin Productions will be recorded but is now closed to the public. Cayuga open houses scheduled for April 18 and April 25 have been canceled.
Fitness centers on both campuses are closed, as are Subway and The Cube on the Auburn Campus and the Student Lounge on the Fulton Campus. Bookstores on both campuses are also closed for at least two weeks. On Monday the National Junior College Athletic Association cancelled the remainder of the spring sports season.
Cayuga continually reviews COVID-19 developments, and is relying on guidance and information from local, state and public health officials in all decisions. The health of students, staff and the local communities will be the priority in all college decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.