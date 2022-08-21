Most of those sickened by E. coli in a recent outbreak in the Midwest ate at a Wendy’s restaurant in the week before their symptoms started, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
Though the CDC hasn’t conclusively pegged the fast food chain as the source of the infections, most of those sickened reported having eaten sandwiches there garnished with romaine lettuce. The chain’s restaurants in the region have stopped using the lettuce in sandwiches as a precaution, the Columbus-based company said in a statement.
“While the CDC has not yet confirmed a specific food as the source of that outbreak, we are taking the precaution of removing the sandwich lettuce from restaurants in that region,” the statement said. “The lettuce that we use in our salads is different, and is not affected by this action. As a company, we are committed to upholding our high standards of food safety and quality.”
At least 65 people have fallen ill across Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania, including 10 who have been hospitalized, according to the CDC and Michigan authorities. No one is known to have died.
CDC said Friday it is not advising that people avoid eating at Wendy’s restaurants or that people stop eating romaine lettuce. At this time, the agency said, there is no evidence to indicate that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores, served in other restaurants or in people’s homes is linked to this outbreak.
