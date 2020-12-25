Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Periods of snow. Low 26F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 26F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales.