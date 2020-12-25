The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now requires air passengers arriving from the U.K. to get a negative polymerase chain reaction or antigen test no more than 72 hours before leaving, according to a statement.
The order will be signed by President Donald Trump on Christmas Day and becomes effective on Dec. 28.
Passengers from the U.K. will have to provide written documentation of their laboratory test result to the airline. Airlines must confirm the negative test result for all passengers boarding and must deny entry to those who don’t take a test.
