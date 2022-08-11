The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new COVID-19 guidance Thursday night, which includes new recommendations for people who are not up to date with their vaccinations against the coronavirus.
The CDC is recommending those who are not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines that rather than quarantining if exposed to the virus, to wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested on the fifth day.
“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools — like vaccination, boosters, and treatments — to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19,” said Greta M. Massetti, author for the CDC series “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.” “We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”
The CDC reiterated that if you test positive for COVID-19, or if you are sick and suspect you may have COVID-19 but are awaiting test results, you should isolate yourself from others regardless of vaccination status. Those who receive a negative test can end isolation, while those who test positive should follow the CDC’s isolation recommendations.
They are recommending those who test positive to isolate for at least five days, including from people at home, and to wear a high-quality mask when must be around others at home and in public. This is because people who test positive are most infectious in their first five days. After five days, those who are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication, whose symptoms are improving, or who have no symptoms, can end isolation. The CDC says to not be around people who are more likely to have serious illness from COVID-19 until at least the 11th day and to wear high-quality masks through the 10th day.
People with a moderate or severe COVID-19 illness, which may include shortness of breath, difficulty breathing or hospitalization, or those with weakened immune systems should isolate through the 10th day.
The CDC says those with weakened immune systems, or those who had serious illness, should consult their doctor before ending isolation. If symptoms worsen after the isolation period ends, the isolation period should restart. Those with questions about how long to isolate should reach out to a health care provider.
Testing of asymptomatic people without a known exposure will no longer be recommended in most community settings, according to the CDC.
The agency says that physical distance is just one component of how to protect yourself and others and to consider the risks while in a specific setting. The CDC suggests checking COVID-19 Community Levels online at wdt.me/CommunityLevel and knowing the importance of ventilation.
The CDC is continuing to stress the importance of being up to date with COVID-19 vaccines to protect people against serious illness, hospitalization and death. More information can be found on the CDC’s website at wdt.me/CDCupdate.
