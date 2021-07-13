CDC warns of rare possible side effect from J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.