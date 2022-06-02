WATERTOWN — Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties have a high coronavirus transmission rate as of Thursday, while the COVID-19 community level in all three counties remains low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The transmission rate represents the presence of the virus in the counties, while the community level calculation is based on several factors, including hospitalizations due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Jefferson County logged 1,297 new cases of COVID-19 in May, according to its monthly report released Thursday.
The county has recorded 27,241 positives since the start of the pandemic. The report says there are quantifiable levels of the coronavirus in the wastewater tested in the city of Watertown, the village of Carthage/West Carthage and Thousand Islands Central School District.
There were no new deaths reported in the county during the month of May, which is the first time the county went a full month without a death from complications of the virus since July 2021.
St. Lawrence County, which reports its COVID-19 numbers twice a week, saw 67 new cases since its last report, bringing active cases to 165. There have been eight new COVID-19-related deaths in the county since April 28. There were four people hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday. Three of those people have been hospitalized for other reasons and incidentally have COVID-19. The fourth person was admitted with COVID-19 symptoms.
Lewis County, which has continued to update its numbers daily, reported nine new cases, no hospitalizations and one additional death, the first in nearly two months.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misstated the CDC's categorization of coronavirus transmission rates for the tri-county area.
