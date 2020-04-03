SYRACUSE — Beginning Monday, Centro will commence a plan to reduce its service levels amid the current COVID-19 emergency.
The following bus lines in Oswego County will be discontinued until further notice: 388 Central Square and 246 Oswego-Syracuse via Fulton.
Call-A-Bus and Senior Shopper bus service will remain unchanged in all counties.
All other bus routes will continue to operate as usual unless noted above in the county listings.
Bus services will continue to operate free of charge to all customers until further notice, and customers will continue to be required to board and exit buses through the rear doors whenever possible.
The Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) is the public transportation provider for Onondaga, Oneida, Cayuga, and Oswego counties. Centro’s mission is to provide safe, convenient, reliable, and environmentally responsible services to its clients with a goal of maximizing the taxpayers’ return on investment.
