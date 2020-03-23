Changes made to Carthage district food service

CARTHAGE — According to Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo, due to overwhelming demand, the Carthage Central School District will discontinue home deliveries of meals. Instead, breakfast and lunches will be available to anyone with children under the age of 18 at three pick up points in the district.
Pick up sites will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Black River Elementary School, Carthage Elementary School, and Carthage Middle School until further notice.
Children do not need to be with parents during the pickup which will be drive-through style with no need to exit vehicles.
According to Kimberly Munn, the district food service contact, on Tuesdays, each child will be provided with three breakfasts and lunches and two of each on Thursdays.
More detailed information is available on the district website at http://wdt.me/Carthagmeals and will be sent to parents via PeachJar or Parent Square.
