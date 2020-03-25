POTSDAM — Some St. Lawrence Health System primary care centers are temporarily closed to public traffic as of Wednesday.
Although the sites are closed to the public, staff is still available to address the medical needs of patients.
The phone number at each location continues to be active, and staff are working remotely to assist patients.
Locations temporarily closed to public traffic include:
- Brasher Falls Primary Care, 315-389-5181
- Colton Primary Care, 315-262-2287
- DeKalb Junction Health Center, 315-347-3830
- Edwards Health Center, 315-562-1055
- Norfolk Primary Care, 315-384-4881
Potsdam Dermatology, 37 Pierrepont Ave., is also temporarily closed to public traffic.
Again, patients may continue to contact the office through the active phone number 315-265-6800.
To keep apprised of the most current information regarding St. Lawrence Health System, please visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/alert. Information on COVID-19 may be found at https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.
