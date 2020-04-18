ALBANY — A shortage of needed chemical ingredients caused a COVID-19 testing logjam and the federal government must help, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday — a day after trading barbs with President Donald J. Trump over who is leading the pandemic fight.
Supply chain problems have prevented widespread COVID-19 diagnostic testing, Gov. Cuomo said Saturday during his daily coronavirus briefing in the state Capitol.
A shortage of chemical reagents used to process COVID-19 tests created a testing bottleneck, Gov. Cuomo said. The majority of the required chemicals are manufactured in China — a supply chain flaw the governor characterized as a national security problem.
“There are about 30 private companies in the country that make equipment to test and they all have their own test,” Gov. Cuomo said.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities totaled 17,131, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The state saw 540 virus-related deaths Friday, including 504 in hospitals and 36 in nursing homes, down from 630 on Thursday and 606 on Wednesday.
A shipment of 1,000 testing kits slated to arrive in Columbia County on Friday was delayed a week as testing demands intensify across the state, the Columbia County Health Department announced on Thursday.
Health officials blamed the supplier for the delay. Columbia County purchased its testing kits from Thermo Fisher, a scientific instruments manufacturer granted FDA emergency authorization to produce 5 million testing kits by April.
About 300 laboratories across the state bought equipment, but are unable to perform COVID-19 testing at the required capacity to accurately track the virus, Gov. Cuomo said.
“The (testing laboratories) all say, ‘With the machines we bought, we could be doing more if they would give us reagents,’” Gov. Cuomo said. “They need reagents to do a higher volume of tests.”
The reagents shortage is the state’s latest setback in the public health crisis that has been defined by serial supply shortages and equipment deficiencies.
Gov. Cuomo called on the federal government to rapidly increase testing capacity by partnering with manufacturers. The governor has pleaded for federal testing assistance during his COVID-19 briefings every day this week.
“We need two things from the federal government: Help on that supply chain, especially when it becomes international, and we need coordination and basic partnership,” the governor said.
The state is unable to reopen businesses and schools without widespread testing to identify positive cases and trace community spread, Gov. Cuomo said.
The state’s COVID-19 infection rate remains at 0.9, meaning one New Yorker with the virus is, on average, infecting about 0.9 other people. The state has not calculated a separate infection rate for downstate counties and New York City, where the virus remains the most prevalent.
“Reopening too fast will make the infection rate rise again,” Gov. Cuomo said. “To do it intelligently, you have to test and testing informs the calibration of reopening.”
Gov. Cuomo praised Mr. Trump for letting governors determine their own plans for resuming non-essential functions. Earlier this week, Mr. Trump said he would decide when states could reopen, but later abandoned his initial statement and said he would allow states to decide when to lift stay-at-home orders.
“The president leaving it to the states was not just legal and constitutional,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I think he is right that there are different problems in different states. You have different situations based on numbers.”
The National Governors Association on Friday asking for $500 billion from the federal government to rebuild state economies. Gov. Cuomo first issued the joint statement with National Governors Association Chairman, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on April 12.
“If you want us to reopen, we need funding,” said Gov. Cuomo, who serves as vice chairman of the bipartisan association.
As the pandemic shutdown enters its second month, the governors are requesting the $500 billion to address state revenue shortfalls.
“Without this relief, states will be confronted with the prospect of cuts to essential services,” according to a statement Friday from the National Governors Association. “This will make it that much harder to have a strong economic recovery, which is a top priority for the president and for all of the governors.”
Across the state, 2,690 people in nursing homes have died of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.
“Nursing homes are the single-biggest fear in all of this,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Vulnerable people in one place — it is the feeding frenzy of this virus.”
As the coronavirus continues to devastate elderly populations statewide, the governor dismissed concerns that some nursing homes are hiding the extent of their outbreaks.
“Any nursing home that thinks they are going to sit there and people are not going to find out how many people are dying is wrong,” he said, adding “nothing nefarious” is going on at nursing homes.
The governor attributed the information delay to a misunderstanding about outbreaks in nursing homes, because most are private companies.
“A nursing home has rules of operations and we have basic regulations, but we don’t get into fine detail of what a nursing home does with communications with family members,” he said. “Staff are getting sick, residents are under pressure, haven’t see a loved one, no visitors and everyone is under stress because people are dying.”
After you are done making the reagents, make them a military necessity, have them manufactured in the US, tariff importations.
Andy, scoot on over to your Board of Regents, inquire about available labs and chances are you will find thousands of people and hundreds of labs capable of making the reagents. For the less reactive reagents, and quicker turn around, ask the manufacturer for the formulation. If they refuse, jail them. If they are Chinese, remind them they will get no further business or huge tariffs. Since the Universitys are shut, there will be plenty of space for the PhDs to work.
