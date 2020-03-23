OSWEGO — The following Catholic Churches in Oswego are closed for Mass until further notice:
Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s
Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Mary’s
Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Paul’s
Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Stephen’s
Beginning Monday, March 23, churches will be open on specific days from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for private prayer and Confession as follows:
Mondays—Christ the Good Shepherd
Confessions from 9-10 a.m.
Tuesdays—Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Mary’s
Confessions from 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Closed between 3-5:30 p.m.)
Wednesdays—Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Stephen’s
Confessions from 7-8 p.m. (Closed between 3–7 p.m.)
All churches closed on Thursdays.
Fridays—Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s
Confessions from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Check their website and Facebook page for updates: www.christthegoodshepherd.org or facebook.com/ChristTheGoodShepherdOswegoNY
