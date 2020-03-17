Houses of worship across the state are being asked to answer a survey in an attempt to gauge the number of churches that could be used to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peter B. Gudaitis, Executive Director of New York Disaster Interfaith Services, President of National Disaster Interfaiths Network and Chair of New York Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster sent out an email late Tuesday night that opened by stating that this was not an exercise.
“New York State is calling on the entire faith sector to partner with the government’s response to the COVID-19 Pandemic - we need your help to save lives,” the email reads.
Instructions in the email were to distribute it to Community Organizations Assisting in Disaster or Member Network Houses of Worship as soon as possible.
Two survey links were in the email.
The surveys seek detailed information on large and handicap accessible religious facilities that could be used as temporary hospitals, medical wards, testing sites, food distribution sites, and other efforts and Information on healthy and able bodied members of staffs and congregation who would be willing to volunteer to support these operations as the pandemic worsens.
