WATERTOWN — If you want to catch a ride on a CitiBus, you have to wear a mask or something to cover your face.
If you don’t have one, you won’t be allowed on.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that everyone has to wear a mask in public and adhere to the 6-feet social distancing requirement because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Since the pandemic began, CitiBus ridership is down 50 percent, causing the bus service to lose revenues. But a federal grant through the federal $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus program will get CitiBus through some lean times, Public Works Superintendent Patrick W. Keenan said.
The city was the recipient of $3.1 million to go toward public transportation in the city. Watertown won’t need the entire amount, however. The city will end up receiving about $1 million to pay for the bus system this year, Mr. Keenan said.
Effective with the beginning of operations on Saturday, all passengers using CitiBus and CitiBus Paratransit Service will be required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth face covering while on board CitiBus transit vehicles. The policy will be strictly enforced.
Bus drivers are some of the most vulnerable people on the front lines with the virus.
“I’ve got to believe they have concerns,” Mr. Keenan said.
Passengers who decide not to wear a face covering will be asked to leave the vehicle.
The new face covering mandate will be in addition to the reduced seating available on each bus which was a step taken to increase the physical distance between riders in accordance with federal guidelines.
CitiBus will add additional buses and/or modify routes to accommodate the reduced seating capacity on buses as needed.
CitiBus has already expanded service by providing service to Walmart and Target on Arsenal Street in addition to their regular routes.
The city of Watertown will continue to monitor the situation and make additional changes as necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.